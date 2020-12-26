Vegetable Prices In Hyderabad All Time Low: Tomato At 10 per kg, Check Rates Of Other Veggies

HYDERABAD: The vegetables prices in Hyderabad have gone down and people cannot be happier about it. With a generous harvest this year, the prices as well became generously low. We saw the prices taking a dip of five to 10 per cent. According to the officials, the vegetables prices are likely to drop more in the coming month.

The rythu bazaar and other vegetable markets had more people coming to make a purchase. The markets saw a rise of 20 percent in December. Thanks to a good harvest this season, people are able to buy veggies at a low price. The Rythu Bazaar officials are expecting for this to continue through next month as well.

The major price drop was seen for important vegetables like Tomato, Cabbage, Cucumber, Green chilies, Cauliflower and even onion. The price of tomatoes as of December 26 was Rs 10 per kg. Last month it was 24 rupees per kg.

This is available at all Rythu markets including Falukanama, Erragadda, Yellammabanda, Alwal, R K Puram, Medipally, Vanasthalipuram, Meerpet, Kothapet, Mehdipatnam and kukatpally.

Alwal Rythu Bazaar official said that the number of people coming to market has increased a lot. More customers are coming to buy the harvest. These bazaars have vegetables in large quantities as they received more when compared to previous months. All this has resulted in an increase in customers to 2,000 to 3,000 in a day.

Check the current prices of the Vegetables here.