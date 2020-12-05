Vaccine No Panacea For COVID, Warns WHO

The World Health Organization has said that the vaccine is not the end. Vaccination will only be a way to help reduce the rise of COVID-19 but it will not end coronavirus completely. WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said that vaccines do not equal zero covid.

With Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, being approved two countries as of now, Bahrain and Britain, it will help in slowing down the emergency. The director continued by saying that this pandemic is for the long run. The government needs to take smart decisions during that time and wait to see what happens when the pandemic eventually ends.

He continued by saying that it has been a difficult year. But the hospitals and the health workers have it most difficult. With increase in number of COVID patients, these hospitals are struggling with capacity and are trying to take in patients.

The world has lost more than 1.5 million people to this pandemic. With Britain approving the Pfizer vaccine, the country will start the immunization really soon. Other countries and companies are under the process of developing a vaccine as well. Hopefully the vaccines will be ready for use.