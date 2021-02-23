UP's Jewar Airport Will Be Asia's Biggest With Six Runways

Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh government plans to develop Jewar Airport as Asia's biggest airport with six runways. Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister has plans for the vast airport built in Uttar Pradesh. Jewar Airport needs an allocation of big money in its budget for 2021-22. The state government has to set aside 2,000 crores for a budget plan for the above cause, and the plan is presented in the Assembly.

Actually, the Jewar Airport is initially granted with two runways only. Later the state government has also increased the number of runways of the Jewar Airport to six, from the two proposed earlier. The Jewar Airport has begun with its construction work. The under-construction airport in Ayodhya will be named Maryada Purushottam Sriram Airport. A provision of 101 crore rupees has been made for it in the budget.

Ayodhya airport will also be subsequently made an international airport. The chief minister has a great development strategy for the state of Uttar Pradesh. He wants to develop each and every city within the state. He wants to connect the cities not only by road or train but also through airways. After the presentation of the budget, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told reporters that cities like Aligarh, Moradabad, and Meerut will also be linked through air service soon.