Uniform PUC Certificate For All Vehicles: Transport Ministry

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has said that they are under the process of introducing a new PUC system. It has been reported that the ministry of Transport will issue uniform pollution under control (PUC) certificates to all the vehicles. These new certificates will come with a QR code. Upon scanning these codes, all the important information regarding the vehicle, its owner and emission details will appear.

The transport ministry also made other suggestions for the Central Motor Vehicle Rules. Before the PUC test, the person will get an SMS on their registered mobile number. This method, if applied, will help in reducing the vehicle thefts. When a vehicle is taken for the PUC test, the system can identify the real owner. These PUC certificates will be used to link together the database with the national register.

Also rejection slips will be introduced. These slips will have details regarding the reason for rejection and emission values and limits. Further it gives the enforcement officer liability to send out complaints in letter or through other online means to the owner, if and when they think that a particular motor vehicle is not following the emission rules.

The owner of the vehicle should take the vehicle for a PUC test. If the owner does not abide by any of those rules, he/she will have to face a penalty as approved under the Motor Vehicle Act. This could either be 3 months jail or up to Rs 10,000 fine.