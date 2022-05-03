UGC NET 2022: Application Process Begins; Check Last Date

University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) notification for December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles has been released. The last date to fill the application form is May 20. The correction window for the form will be made available from May 21, 2022. Interested candidates can apply for UGC NET 2022 through the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Eligibility Criteria: Candidate should passed/ Appeared Master’s Degree OR equivalent examination with at least 55% marks (50% marks in case of OBC falling in Non Creamy layer/ SC/ ST/ PwD category candidates).

Assistant Professor: There is no upper age limit for applying for Assistant Professor.

Application Fee: Pay the examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking

For General: 1100/-

For OBC-NCL/EWS: 550/-

For SC/ ST/ PwD/ Transgender: 275/-