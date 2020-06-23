HYDERABAD: The proposed meeting between the officials of the road transport corporations of both the Telugu states for deliberation on resuming inter-state bus services has been postponed due to inevitable reasons. This was announced by the officials of both the corporations. The news came in as a huge disappointment for many who were making preparations to travel by the state-run buses between the two states. The inter-state bus services have been suspended between the two states since the time the lockdown was imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic. Post relaxation of the lockdown restrictions, the two Telugu states have begun talks to resume the inter-state bus operations.

The officials of the two corporations held preliminary discussions on the issue last week. As the discussions remained inconclusive, it was then decided that a final call should be taken after one more meeting. But the proposed meeting has been postponed now due to unavoidable reasons. With no likelihood of the talks happening in the next week or so, the officials have little hopes of resuming inter-state services in the nearest future. Hyderabad and other places falling under the GHMC limits are continuously witnessing a major spike in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases every day. Against this backdrop, there is an all-pervading pessimism that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would not agree for the resumption of inter-state bus services for now.

Presenting a completely contrasting picture, the TSRTC has been running its buses all across the rest of Telangana over the last couple of weeks. The decision was taken after the Central government announced area-wise relaxations in the lockdown curbs. But Hyderabad remains off-limits, for the resumption of both bus and Metro Rail services in view of the persisting coronavirus threat.