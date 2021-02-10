TS SSC 2021 Exam Schedule: Check Telangana 10th Class Examination Time Table

The Telangana Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has released the Tenth class examination schedule for the academic year 2020-21. The state education department announced on February 9 that the exams would be held from May 17 to May 26.

As the academic year got disturbed due to the Corona Virus… the board decided to conduct examination for only six paper instead of 11 papers. The exam timings will be from 9.30 a.m. to 12.45 p.m. The education department has announced that the tenth grade annual exam fee can be paid without any late fees until February 25th. Fees can also be paid till March 3 with a late fee of Rs 50, till March 12 with a late fee of Rs 200 and till March 16 with a late fee of Rs 500.

Exam schedule

17-05-2021 First Language Paper (Group-A) First Language Paper-1 (Composite Course) First Language Paper-2 (Composite Course) 18-05-2021 Second Language 19-05-2021 English 20-05-2021 Mathematics 21-05-2021 Physical Science‌ Biological Science‌ 22-05-2021 Social Studies 24-05-2021 OSSC Main Language Paper-1 (Sanskrit and Arabic) 25-05-2021 OSSC Main Language Paper-2 (Sanskrit and Arabic) 26-05-2021 SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

