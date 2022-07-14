Top 7 Skills for Future of Work

World Youth Skills Day is on the 15th of July 2022. On this occasion, The Wadhwani Opportunity Knowledge Initiative aims to highlight key facts and skills pertinent to the future of the employment landscape -

1. 96 % of companies are planning to hire for big data analytics-related roles, this making data analysis one of the most sought-after employment domains of the future.

2. A projected requirement of 70,00,000 project managers in India in the next 10 years is on the cards as project management strengthens its position in the employment market. (Infographic attached for your reference)

3. The demand for cloud professional roles is set to hit 2 million by 2025.

4. Data Science is estimated to create 11.5 million job vacancies in India by 2026.

5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is projected to add an estimated 500 billion USD to the Indian GDP by 2025, thus making AI-related employment opportunities extremely in demand in the future employment scenario.

6. Over 1.5 million job vacancies in cybersecurity are expected in India by 2025, making it the second-highest in the APAC region after China.

7. Digital Marketing reigns supreme in its position as one of the most exciting and demanding verticals of the future with 'Digital Marketing Specialist' being amongst the top 10 most in-demand jobs globally.

The Wadhwani Opportunity Program aims to “Empower students to command family supporting wages by equipping them with 21st-century employability skills.”