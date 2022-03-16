Top 5 Job Boards For Employers To Hire Blue-Collar Workers Seamlessly

In a country like India, which is population heavy we still find it difficult to hire blue collar employees like drivers, delivery staff, maids, cooks, peons, office boys, housekeepers, babysitters, aayah, carpenters, plumbers etc. It gets intimidating to find the perfect help to do the chores. The solutions at hand of Middlemen or Hiring Agencies are expensive and prove to be ineffective. The security check is another issue that comes while hiring blue collar workers. To aid these problems, technology is helping to bridge the gap employers in service/informal sector like salons, shops, food joints, clinics etc have always witnessed to find the employees for their businesses.

Aayworks

AayWorks is a unified platform for MSMEs to hire and manage an on-demand workforce. With its commitment to connect the job seekers directly with the employers through its mobile app, the platform is reimagining the way Bharat works. It aims to empower people to achieve their true potential through technology and digitization, creating immense value for both workers and businesses.

APNA

Online job board for blue-collar jobs. It allows employers to post jobs, communicate with candidates, schedule interviews, and hire. Notable clients include Byju's, Amazon, Toppr, Flipkart, Swiggy, WhitehatJr, Unacademy, BigBasket, Licious, etc. It is also available in the Android and iOS versions.

Working India

The tech-based platform for matching employers and employees in the mixed collar segment

Work in India is a tech platform that uses a matching system to connect employers with potential employees in the mixed collar segment. Candidates download their app, search for jobs based on their location and get notifications of any vacancies. Has 5k downloads since launching on July 24, 2015. Currently operating in Mumbai and plans to expand to six other cities. Founders are IIM Calcutta and NYU Stern alums. Raised pre-Series A round led by Satyen Kothari - Citrus Pay Founder, Keshav Sanghi - Venture Works India founder, Riddhesh Gandhi - Discovery Capital Founder, and others. Announced undisclosed funding from Beenext on March 16. Raised an undisclosed amount in investment from Asuka Holdings in Nov 2016 and also came as the second runner-up at G-Startup Worldwide, a startup competition held by Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC).

Good Worker

GoodWorker is a job matching platform that connects blue-collar workers and potential employers in India with one another. The platform provides blue-collar workers with a digital, verifiable profile to empower them to seek employment. It enables employers to have full confidence in the authenticity of employment credentials presented by potential employees.

Workex

We started our journey in 2017 by solving Blue & Grey Collar Hiring. Today, Workex is India’s only end-to-end workforce hiring & management platform. The blue and grey collar worker ecosystem is highly informal and unorganized, which results in low-value creation (per worker) for the businesses and hence, low earning for workers. At the core, the issue is the lack of professional identity for workers. They are often just a headcount. As a result, there is no motivation for the worker to improve. Using technology, Workex is working to bring trust and transparency in the way the blue and grey collar workforce is sourced and managed. We are creating and partnering for solutions that ensure financial security for the worker and enhance profitable growth for businesses