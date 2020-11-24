These Four States Have Been Asked To Submit COVID Report By SC

With the increase in COVID cases in Delhi, Gujarat, Assam and Maharashtra, the Supreme Court has asked these four states to send in their status reports. It warned that things could get worse if these do not prepare well.

The Supreme Court said that they are aware of the situation in these states and the alarming rate at which the cases are increasing. The Court has specifically warned these states, asking them to prepare well for the upcoming months.

A three judge bench comprising Ashok Bhushan, MP Shah and R Subash Reddy was created. They spoke about the conditions in Delhi. Asked the Delhi Government about the measures they are taking. Delhi is currently sixth on the COVID chart with 5.29 lakh cases in the state. The Union of India is now eyeing the Arvind Kejriwal government.

It wasn’t just Delhi that heard from SC. Gujarat as well was slapped with questions by the court. The situation in Gujarat is as bad as Delhi. This has resulted in night curfew in cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara. Maharashtra currently has the highest number of corona-virus cases with the number now crossing 17.8 lakh.

All these figures are alarming. It is only expected to get worse for our country.