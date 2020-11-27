Thanksgiving Effect: US Records Highest Single Day Spike In Coronavirus Deaths

Covid-19 cases are rapidly rising across the United States (US). After the first case was recorded until now, Covid-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations have only been on the rise almost daily. The US Public health experts have urged people not to travel this year and not gather for any events. But a record number of commuters have flown on the eve of Thankgiving.

On the eve of Thanksgiving, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) requested citizens not to throw house parties and accumulate people as part of Thanksgiving gatherings. But, people don't seem to be paying heed. They don't want to break their tradition of having Thanksgiving dinner. As a result, the US is said to have recorded its highest single-day coronavirus death toll since May.

12.8 million Americans have tested positive on Thursday for coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Americans have tested positive on Thursday for coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University. 90,000 people were hospitalized on Wednesday

people were hospitalized on Wednesday 262,400 Americans have died of covid-19 and more than 2,300 of them died on Wednesday alone

Americans have died of covid-19 and more than of them died on Wednesday alone 2,000 daily deaths were recorded in this week as per, The New York Times.

Health experts have requested Americans to rethink about Thanksgiving and the 2020 holiday season to avoid gatherings where they can infect or transmit the virus. But, one in three people said they are not giving up their traditional plans, in a survey carried by Insider. Even, the White House is reportedly planning indoor holiday parties over Christmas.