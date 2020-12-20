Telangana: TS EAMCET Delay Likely Over COVID Uncertainty

Hyderabad: As the pandemic continues to impact the activities around us, it obviously has affected the exams as well. Due to the threat possessed by COVID-19, the Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will be delayed as well.

The 2021 EAMCET exams will most likely be conducted in June. That is at least a month later as the exams are usually held in the first week of May. The 2020 exams were held in September. Due to the lockdown, it was delayed by four months.

The dates for the 2021 TS EAMCET entrance exams will be decided by senior officials based on the intermediate public examinations 2021. A detailed schedule will mostly come out in January. The officials will not be conducting the TS EAMCET in various spread out sessions. This decision was taken keeping in mind the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main which will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April and May 2021.

Along with the EAMCET, the Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET), Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET), Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET), Law Common Entrance Test and the PGLCET will also be delayed.

For the 2020 EAMCET, which was delayed by four months was conducted in September. Total of 1,43,326 candidates registered under the engineering stream, out of which 1,19,183 appeared and 89,734 qualified. In the Agriculture and Medicine stream, 78,981 candidates had registered, and of them 63,857 appeared and 59,113 qualified.