Telangana Suspends Vaccine Drive After Stock Runs Out

Telangana Government has suspended Covid-19 vaccinations in all 1,077 state-run centres on Sunday due to shortage. The Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao issued a statement on Saturday that on April 18, 2021, no Covid vaccinations would take place in Government Covid Vaccination Centres (GCVCs) across the State.

Dr Rao, addressing a press conference mentioned that the Telangana was running short of vaccines. He had said that there were just enough doses for one day. “If the supplies do not come, then we will have just around 2 lakh doses left with us that might last us for Sunday or just spill over a bit for Monday,” he had said earlier.

“If we continue at the current pace, we should be able to vaccinate everyone eligible in the state by the end of June,” Dr Rao said.

A total of 1,75,239 first and second doses of the vaccine were administered in the state on Friday. A record of 1,51,999 people got their first shots during the day. So far 3,49,842 people have completed their two-dose vaccination cycle while 24,51,968 people got their first dose.

There were some disruptions because of shortages over the past couple of days in some of the 1,334 vaccination centres including some private ones. "If a person is unable to get vaccinated on a particular day, please go again, the vaccine supply position will improve," he said.