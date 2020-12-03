Telangana Sees Increase In number Of Patients With Post-Covid Complications

Hyderabad: With COVID-19 cases started registering in March for Telangana, there has been an increase in the number of patients that tested positive. As of December month, 2,70,883 people tested positive. Out of these 2,60,155 have been treated and have recovered.

Even after recovery, many patients are coming back with complaints regarding problems with lungs, weakness, fever, cough and heart problems. Director of Public Health, Dr G Srinivasa Rao said on Wednesday that there will be long term effects of COVID-19. The patients who have recovered must continue to take precautions, wear their masks and try to maintain social distancing. They have a spate wing to treat such patients at Gandhi hospital.

The doctors have advised their patients to come for regular check-ups. They have to be in contact with their doctor for another three to six months. Even after their discharge, it is important to keep a check on your health.