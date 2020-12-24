Telangana Health Minister Eatala Rajender On Second Wave Of Coronavirus in TS

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Eatala Rajender spoke about the second wave of coronavirus and said that people do not have to worry about it. COVID-19 has been spreading rapidly in the United Kingdom due to the new strain of the virus.

The minister added that as long as we are careful and follow all the rules, we can stop the spread of any wave. He also spoke about the treatment. Even in the second wave, the treatment process will be the same.

People do not have any reason to panic. “Coronavirus has created mayhem by depriving people, all over the world, of employment and/or health. While the government was taking all precautionary measures, it is people who have a major role to play in preventing a second wave in the state,” he added.

The tension and fear will be there till the vaccine arrives. But people need to stay calm and take care of themselves. He said you need to take care in winter particularly as the spread of virus could increase during this time.