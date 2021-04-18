Sri Rama Navami 2021: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Status Message, Images

Srirama Navami is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Rama. It falls on the ninth day of the Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month. Rama Navami is one of the major festivals for Hindus. Every year millions of people visit temples to celebrate Rama Navami. You can witness the glory of festivals in the cities of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Nepal.

If you are missing you, family, and friends, on this Srirama Navami and to greet them, here we gather some wishes to share them

Srirama Navami wishes to send In WhatsApp:

1. Warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of the birth of Lord Rama

2. On this holy Occasion of Rama Navami, I am Wishing that the Blessings of Sri Ram be with You. And your heart and home be filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity.

3. When Rama is installed in the heart, everything will be added unto you fame, fortune, freedom, fullness.

4. Do not seek to follow in the footsteps of the wise. Seek what they sought. Happy Ram Navami

5. Here is the hope that your life is brightened with the divine blessings of Lord Ram. Happy Ram Navami

Srirama Navami WhatsApp status messages:

1. Iss Ram Navami, Ram aapke jeevan me prakash laye, Ram aapke jeevan ko sundar banaye, Happy Ram Navami

2. With a gleam of diyas and the echo of the chants, May happiness, and contentment fill your life. Wishing you a Happy Ram Navami

3. Ram Navami encourages equality and universal brotherhood. Happy Ram Navami

4. O Lord, YOU are my defender!

When I lie down, I go to sleep in peace,

you alone, O Lord, keep me perfectly safe.

“Happy Rama Navami”

5. Rama for you should mean the path he trod

The ideal he held aloft, And the ordinance he lay down

They are eternal and timeless

Happy Ram Navami!

