Soumita Saha's International Mother tongue day message touches netizens

The idea to celebrate International Mother Language Day was the initiative of Bangladesh. It was approved at the 1999 UNESCO General Conference and has been observed throughout the world since 2000. UNESCO believes in the importance of cultural and linguistic diversity for sustainable societies. Every year Antarjatik Matribhasa Dibas (International Mother Language Day) is observed worldwide on February 21 to promote linguistic and cultural diversity. On occasion, cultural programs are organised in different corners of the world. For the intellectuals around the globe this day is very important. Singer and composer Soumita Saha takes the social network to spread her message of love on this auspicious. Soumita's music videos represented the country In UK'S prestigious lift off filmmaker session 2023 and First Time Filmmaker Session 2023. Out of the three videos two were in her mother tongue bengali. Therefore her contribution to her mother tongue when it comes to taking it to global screen is mention worthy.

Soumita took the internet to spread her unique message for the day where she focuses on unnecessary battles and comparison messages that keeps coming on social network about English Medium and Bengali medium discrimination.

"As clock ticks 12 it will be 21st... yes countless 'we are Bengali medium', 'English mediums will not understand the glory of this day' and many writings of similar kind shall keep trending not only on 21st, but will continue throughout the week. It has rarely occurred to me that most social network revolutions are remotely impactful. However, those who are participating in this game of 'ours and yours' with mother tongue issue, and those who are accused of 'not the ones worthy of understanding', they all utter 'Mother i am hungry' in Bengali. Anyway people does whatever they find good. No, I have no objection to any of these. No, even i object, i truly don't think i am influencial enough to have even a single person nurturing headache if it bothers me. But my mother tongue has never seemed to be a matter of limited expansion to be bound by a medium of education. To me, my mother tongue is like the sky, whoever can appreciate it, does with heart full of love. And that my dear cannot be defined by medium of your academics. " Writes the O Jey Manena Mana singer. Netizens were touched by her message.