With all that Sonu Sood has done during the time of lockdown and other constant good deeds, people wanted to honor him in the best way possible. The locals of Dubba Tanda village have built a temple in his honor. This was possible with the help of Siddipet district authorities.

The temple was inaugurated on Sunday. People were dressed up in traditional attire. They installed an idol of Sonu Sood and even did the aarti.

"He helped so many people during the pandemic. It's a matter of great delight for us that we've constructed his temple,” shared a local.

Giri Kondal Reddy, a Zilla Parishad member said, “As he (Sonu) has attained the place of god by his good deeds, we have built a temple for Sonu Sood. He is a god for us.”

“The way Sonu Sood has been helping people since the lockdown due to the pandemic has not just been recognised by India but the world. He received the SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations. So, on behalf of our village, we decided to build a temple for him. Like Gods, prayers will be offered to Sonu Sood too,” he added.

Sonu Sood helped thousands of migrant workers during the time of lockdown. He arranged buses for them. Not just that, he also made sure that the workers received proper meals during their travel and even arranged for their medical check-up.

Now he is helping the migrant workers by setting up a job portal. He even launched a “Sonu Sood” scholarship program for kids who want to pursue higher professional studies, but are not able to afford it.