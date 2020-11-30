Significantly Less Damage In Cyclone Nivar: Disaster Management Teams Were Better Prepared

Over the past few years, Tamil Nadu has faced problems due to regular storms and cyclones. The state has endured much from the harsh climate conditions. Even this year, Tamil Nadu could have faced a lot of damage due to cyclone Nivar but the state was better prepared.

The landfall caused by the storm did do some damage to lives and properties, but it was significantly less as the government and disaster management agencies had done prior arrangements. Not just that, even the way the wind blew provided certain help.

Previous storms like Cyclone Thane, Cyclone Gaja and other adverse conditions that Tamil Nadu has faced during the past years, gave a certain sense of planning for the agencies. The disaster management teams were able to prepare their plan of action. Mitigation planning was done as well.

The people from low level areas were shifted to relief places. The planning and preparation was done to better handle the situation after landfall. While some of the low lying areas did suffer some level of damage, but the water logging was greatly reduced with the help of Greater Chennai Corporation.

The rains and storm caused by Cyclone Nivar was divided over the days, with high to low intensity rainfalls hitting different areas through the coast. Further measures are being taken with projects and funding being expected from the World Bank as well.