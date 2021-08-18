Shashi Tharoor Gets A Clean Chit in Sunanda Pushkar Death Case

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was discharged from the Sunanda Pushkar death case by the Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday. He was declared as the case's prime suspect by Delhi police. Now that the charges have been dropped and he was discharged by the Court, the MP shared that it finally brought an end to all the torture.

While thanking the judge and everyone else present in the virtual meeting, Tharoor said that it has brought an end to the seven and a half years of torture. He was named the prime suspect in his wife Sunanda Pushkar’s suspicious death case. Charges under Section 498A (marriage cruelty) and Section 306 (abetment of suicide) were put on him.

The court had adjourned the order for Wednesday, August 18 on the last date of hearing. The court had further granted Delhi Police permission to submit further case documents. Atul Kumar Srivastava, the Public Prosecutor, has asked to file certain High Court and Supreme Court judgments. Also, a written submission is required for the drafting of charges in the case.

What is it About?

Back in January 2014, the Congress MP’s wife Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in a hotel room. Drugs were found in her system, according to the autopsy report. It was initially suggested that she had been murdered. However, it was indicated in the final charge sheet that she had committed suicide. This led to suspicions.

In this case, the Delhi Police has filed a complaint under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. In July 2017, a Delhi court ordered the de-sealing of Hotel Leela suite 345, where Sunanda was discovered dead. The Delhi Police informed the court in October 2017 that they had de-sealed the suite and it was once again under the responsibility of the hotel.