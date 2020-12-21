Shame On Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, Stop Being A BJP Spoon Trending On Twitter: Find Out Why

The Facebook page that was created in support of the farmers faced issues with restrictions. The page with the name “Kisan Ekta Morcha” was created in order to counter fake information and give updates on the ongoing farmers protest. This page was restricted and unpublished on Sunday. It was restored after three hours.

A live-stream was being held on the page where the managers were talking about how they were able to reach more than 94 lakh people through the work done on the page. Swaraj India Chief Yogendra Yadav also announced a relay hunger strike starting from Monday. Following this, the page was unpublished at around 7pm on Sunday.

In a statement by the Kisan Ekta Morcha page’s managers, they confirmed that the page was taken down. “The page was unpublished at 7 pm. We had started a live stream telling people that Kisan Ekta Morcha’s Facebook reach was 94 lakh and soon after that, the page was unpublished. The page was later republished,” said the statement.

This caused an outrage. People questioned Facebook’s censorship policies. Even the Instagram page of Kisan Ekta Morcha had faced similar issues. The managers were unable to share any new stories or posts. These pages are the biggest online platforms sharing stories on the farmers protest.

Mark Zuckerberg, who owns both Facebook and Instagram faced backlash from Indian public who accused him of favoring BJP.

Facebook restored the page and apologized for the inconvenience. "We've restored Kisan Ekta Morcha's FB page and regret the inconvenience caused," said a Facebook spokesperson. However, they did not mention the reason for the page getting restricted.

Hashtags like #ZuckerbergShameOnYou and #ShameOnFacebook started trending on Twitter as people expressed their anger over the incident.