Senior Citizen Dies After Getting Physically Intimate With Domestic Help

Bengaluru: A 67 year old man, identified as Balasubramaian, sufferred a heard attack while having sex with his maid.

It is said that the victim had called his family after dropping his grandson home saying he would be late. He later took off to the house of his domestic help, who happened to be his lover. Balasubramanian experienced chest pain while having sex and eventually died of heart attack. The woman who panicked following the old man's death, decided to dispose off his body to avoid getting into a legal tangle.

She wrapped his body in a plastic cover with help from her brother and husband and threw the body on the roadside near JP Nagar area of Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, the man's family filed a missing complaint with the police, who traced his last movements to his maid's house.

Finally, the maid confessed to the act. The police is grilling them to get more details. The family told the police that the senior citizen had undergone an angioplasty surgery a year ago.