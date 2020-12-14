SCR Mulls Special Trains From Hyderabad To Other Cities For New Year, Sankranthi

As New Year, Sankranthi and other festivals come closer, the South-Central Railway (SCR) have decided to start a few trains to help people. In total, eight special trains will operate between different destinations during the festival period.

Out of these trains, six will be run on a daily basis. These will be fully on reservation basis. Check the following list for information on the trains’ schedule. These are the daily-run trains from and to Hyderabad.

1. Hyderabad to Aurangabad

From: December 31 to January 19

Departure: Hyderabad at 10.45 pm

2. Aurangabad to Hyderabad

Dates: January 1 to January 20, 2021

Departure: Aurangabad at 4.15 pm

3. Kacheguda to Mysore

Dates: December 31 to January 19

Departure: Kacheguda at 7.05 pm

4. Mysore to Kacheguda

Dates: January 1 to January 20, 2021

Departure: Mysore at 3.15 pm

5. Hyderabad to Tambaram

Dates: December 31 to January 19

Departure: Hyderabad at 6 pm

6. Tambaram to Hyderabad

Dates: January 1 to January 20

Departure: Tambaram at 5 pm

This information was released by SCR through a press release. The trains will run while thoroughly following the COVID protection rules and taking all the precautions. Government Railway Police (GRP) were instructed to keep a keen eye on every passenger and for any symptoms.