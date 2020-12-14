SCR Mulls Special Trains From Hyderabad To Other Cities For New Year, Sankranthi
As New Year, Sankranthi and other festivals come closer, the South-Central Railway (SCR) have decided to start a few trains to help people. In total, eight special trains will operate between different destinations during the festival period.
Out of these trains, six will be run on a daily basis. These will be fully on reservation basis. Check the following list for information on the trains’ schedule. These are the daily-run trains from and to Hyderabad.
1. Hyderabad to Aurangabad
From: December 31 to January 19
Departure: Hyderabad at 10.45 pm
2. Aurangabad to Hyderabad
Dates: January 1 to January 20, 2021
Departure: Aurangabad at 4.15 pm
3. Kacheguda to Mysore
Dates: December 31 to January 19
Departure: Kacheguda at 7.05 pm
4. Mysore to Kacheguda
Dates: January 1 to January 20, 2021
Departure: Mysore at 3.15 pm
5. Hyderabad to Tambaram
Dates: December 31 to January 19
Departure: Hyderabad at 6 pm
6. Tambaram to Hyderabad
Dates: January 1 to January 20
Departure: Tambaram at 5 pm
This information was released by SCR through a press release. The trains will run while thoroughly following the COVID protection rules and taking all the precautions. Government Railway Police (GRP) were instructed to keep a keen eye on every passenger and for any symptoms.