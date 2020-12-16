Schools To Reopen In Assam State From January

Schools are set to reopen in Assam from January 1st, 2021. All the educational institutions including elementary schools to colleges will reopen owing to the decreasing number of COVID cases in the state. All the restrictions will be lifted.

This announcement was made on Monday by the Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma. The minister in the press conference announced that all the restrictions will be lifted and all the educational institutions will start functioning normally from January 1st. “There will be a complete reopening of schools and regular classes with maintaining Covid Protocols,” said Sarma

The attendance will be taken normally as well. The staggered attendance system will be removed. All the students, staff and everyone at these institutions will have to follow the COVID precautions like use of sanitizer, wearing mask and maintaining social distance.

Biswa also agreed that this decision was taken looking at the COVID situation in the state. The decrease in number of daily cases and increase in recovery rate has played the part while making this decision.

Most of the educational institutions were closed in the country since March. Classes were being held online and those that had their schools running followed the staggered system of attendance. After all these months, school will be functioning normally once again.

Currently there are 3481 active cases in Assam a total number of 2,10,171 patients have fully recovered. The total number of cases in India as of today was 98.84 lakh with more than 93.88 lakh patients recovered.

Apart from Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Haryana have also given permission for the schools to reopen. Classes will start for students in 10 to 12 from December 18 in Madhya Pradesh and today (Dec 16) for students in Jharkhand, whereas schools in Haryana have already started classes for 10th to 12th students from December 14th.