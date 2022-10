Sakshi Excellence Awards 2022 Venue, Where to Watch

Sakshi is one of the leading news channel and publication in the Telugu states. Like every year, Sakshi is organising Sakshi Excellence Awards to recognize excellence in all walks of life. Tollywood celebrities too will be awarded on the occasion. This is the eighth edition of Sakshi excellence awards.

Sakshi excellence awards will be held in on October 21. The Sakshi Excellence awards will be aired on October 29, 2022 on Sakshi. Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhushan Hari Chandan will be the chief guest for Sakshi Excellence awards. Here is the complete list of films and actors, who have nominated for Sakshi Excellence Awards :

Most Popular Actor

Allu Arjun - Pushpa

Balakrishna - Akhanda

Raviteja - Crack

Nani -Shyam Singha Roy

Most Popular Movie

Pushpa

Akhanda

Jathiratnalu

Shyam Singha Roy

Most Popular Director:

Sukumar- Pushpa

Gopichand Malineni - Crack

Bommarillu Bhasker - Most Eligible Bachelor

KV Anudeep- Jathi Ratnalu

Debutant Lead Actor

Vaishnav Teja- Uppena

Pradeep Machiraju - 30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela?

Teja Sajja -Zombie Reddy

Debutant Lead Actress

Jathi Ratnalu - Fariya Abdulla

Pelli Sandadi - Sree Lila

Uppena - Krithi Shetty

Romantic - Kethika Sharma

Debutant Director

Buchi Babu- Uppena

Vijay Kanakamedala - Nandi

Ashwin Gangaraju _ Akasavani

Sujana Rao - Gamanam

Critically Acclaimed Movie

Love Story- Shekhar Kammula

Nandi- Vijay Kanakamedala

Republic- Deva Katta



Critically Acclaimed Director

Love Story- Shekhar Kammula

Rahul Sankruthyayan- Shyam Singha Roy

Krish- Kondapolam

Most Popular Music Director

Devi Sri Prasad - Pushpa, Uppena

Thama- Akhanda, Crack, Vakil Saab

Rathan- Jathi Ratnalu

Micky J Meyer - Shyam Singha Roy

Most Popular Actress

Sai Pallavi_ Love Story, Shyam Singha Roy

Rashmika - Pushpa

Shruti Hassan - Crack

Tamannaah- Seetimaarr

Most Popular OTT Film

Cinema Bandi

Adbhutham

Akashavani

Ninnila Ninnila

Most Popular Singer (Male)

Sid Sriram (Srivalli-Pushpa)

(Anandam Madike- Ishq)

(Leharaayi- Most Eligible Bachelor)

Javed Ali

(Nee Kannu Neeli Samudram - Uppena)

Ram Miryala

(Chitti- Jathi Ratnalu)

(Puttene Prema-Galli Rowdy)

Shivam

(Daakko Daakko Meka- Pushpa)

Most Popular Singer (Female)

Mangli

(Saranga Dariya - Love Story)

(Oorantha- Rang De)

Indravati Chouhan

(Oo Antaava- Pushpa)

Mohana Bhogaraju

(Maguva Maguva -Vakeel Saab)

(Amma Song- Akhanda)

(Neeti Neeti Sukka-Tuck Jagadeesh)

Mounica Yadav

(Saami Saami- Pushpa )

Most Popular Lyricist

Chandra Bose

(Pushpa - Single Card)

(Pelli Sandadi- Single Card)

(30 Rojullo Preminchadam Ela -Neeli Neeli Akasam)

(Eshwara- Uppena)

Suddala Ashok Teja

(Saranga Dariya- Love Story)

Rama Jogayya Sastri

(Maguva Maguva - Vakeel Saab)

(Chitti- Jathi Ratnalu)

Sri Mani

(Leharaayi- Most Eligible Bachelor)

Mittapalli Surender

(Nee Chitram Chusi- Love Story)

Penchal Das

(Balegundi Baala- Sreekaram)