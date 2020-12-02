Relief To H-1B Visa Holders After US Court Junks Trump's Rules

CHICAGO: A federal judge took a decision on the H-1B visa program. On Dec 1, a U.S. District Court judge took down the rules that would possibly have restricted the H-1B visa program. The rules implied restriction on the number of visas that are to be issued to skilled foreign workers.

In October there were certain changes suggested to the H-1B visa program. It included imposing salary requirements on companies employing skilled foreign workers and also restrictions on specialty occupations.

It was decided by the Department of Homeland Security officials that this matter is of utmost importance. Many people lost their jobs due to the pandemic COVID-19 and now if the new rules would have been applied many people will be unable to get the H-1B visas.

US District Judge Jeffrey White said that the government could have taken decisions earlier. Pandemic is not in anyone’s control but taking early decisions was in their control.