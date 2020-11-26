Ratan Tata's 'We Remember' Post On 26/11 Terror Attack On Taj Mahal Palace Mumbai Hotel

Every Indian remembers this day. The 26th of November 2008 was the day when the streets of Mumbai were filled with terror and a cloud of fear loomed all over. 2020 marks 12 years since the 26/11 attack in Mumbai took place. Remembering the attack of 26/11, Ratan Tata shared a picture of Taj Mahal hotel and posted it with a caption that read, “We Remember.”

The Indian industrialist and former Chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata took to his Instagram in order to pay tributes to the brave fighters and martyrs of the Mumbai attack. “The wanton destruction that took place 12 years ago today will never be forgotten. But what is more memorable, is the way Mumbai as a diverse people came together, casting aside all differences, to vanquish the terrorism and destruction on that day. Today, we certainly can mourn the ones we lost and honour the sacrifice of the brave who helped conquer the enemy, but what we must applaud, is the unity and the acts of kindness and sensitivity which we should cherish, and which hopefully, will continue to shine in the years ahead,” said Tata on his post.

What is 26/11? On 26th of November, 2008 a terror attack took place in Mumbai which lasted for four days. The attack was carried out by 10 members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, an extremist Islamist organisation based in Pakistan. Bombing and shooting took place at multiple locations in Mumbai, with Oberoi-Trident Hotel, Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station being the sites where most killings took place. Over 166 people were killed and more than 300 were injured.

9 terrorists were killed during the attack and the one remaining terrorist, Ajmal Kasab was captured. He was later executed in 2012.

People are remembering the attack and paying their respects to the lost brothers and sisters. On this day, we remember the brave policemen and fighters who lost their lives protecting our country.

Saluting the bravehearts whose sacrifice still ignites the spirits of millions #2611Attack #2611Martyrs #SalutingMartyrs pic.twitter.com/IsKmARz27j — CP Mumbai Police (@CPMumbaiPolice) November 25, 2020

12 years since the sad day. He is of the greatest son of our soil- Shaheed Tukaram Omble. The courage, the presence of mind and the selflessness demonstrated by him on that day- no words, no awards can do justice. Garv hai bahut aise mahaan insaan par 🙏🏼 #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/zb8cI8xchA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 26, 2020

WE SALUTE THE BRAVE OFFICER'S WHO LAID DOWN THEIR LIVES FIGHTING THE TERRORISTS AND PROTECTING US , OUR MUMBAI AND OUR COUNTRY 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 NEVER FORGET NEVER FORGIVE 💔 JAI HIND 🇮🇳♥️#2611attack#MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/ZvveMiVL2O — 🚩एकता शुक्ला 🚩 (@Shuklag32) November 26, 2020