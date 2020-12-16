Rajinikanth Party Symbol Autorickshaw Or Mudra?

Rajinikanth's party name was announced to be Makkal Sevai Katchi (MSK). Earlier the superstar announced that he will launch his political party in January 2021. Apart from that not much was revealed.

The party’s work is being monitored by Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundharya. A team of people is also handling different projects for the party. Rajinikanth is busy with movie shoots and also the party work.

Earlier it was reported that the Election commission have sent letters to the parties that will contest in the 2021 elections. The letter provided symbols to the parties. The election commission fixed the 'auto rickshaw' symbol for MSK.

MSK will be contesting from 234 constituencies in Tamil Nadu. About the symbol it was being said that the party would like a mudra symbol instead of an auto rickshaw. The party has put in a request for a 'twin fingers' mudra' symbol. There were chances of it being confused with the Congress party’s Open Hand Symbol and hence was not permitted.

The superstar’s fans are content with the symbol. The ‘Autorickshaw’ symbol reminds them of Rajinikanth’s character of an auto-rickshaw driver in the film 'Baashha'.