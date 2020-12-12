Raja Jon Chari: Indian-American Selected For NASA Manned Moon Mission

Indian-American US Air Force colonel, Raja Jon Vurputoor Chari was selected for NASA’s manned mission to the moon and beyond. He is part of the 18 astronauts’ team for this mission, under which half of it are women.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) announced the names for their Artemis lunar exploration/landing program. The program will land the first woman and next man on the Moon in 2024. The training for it has also begun.

The names were revealed by US Vice President Mike Pence during the eighth National Space Council meeting at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre. "I give you the heroes who will carry us to the Moon and beyond; The Artemis Generation," said Vice President Pence

Raja Chari (43) has become the only Indian-American to be part of this mission. He graduated from US Air Force Academy and US Naval Test Pilot School. In 2017, he was selected by NASA for Astronaut Candidate Class. He is the third Indian-origin astronaut to work for NASA.

Chari later took to Twitter to give his regards.