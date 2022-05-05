Rahul Gandhi Telangana Tour Schedule and Itinerary

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be camping in Telangana for two days. The schedule of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Telangana has been finalised. Rahul Gandhi will arrive at Shamshabad Airport on May 6 at 4:50 pm. From there, he will fly to Warangal by chopper and reach there at 5:45 pm. Rahul will participate in Raithu Sangharshana Sabha organised by the Telangana Congress unit at Arts and Science College grounds in Hanmakonda. He will address the gathering at 7 pm.

After the meeting, Gandhi will be travelling to Hyderabad by road. He will be staying at the Taj Krishna Hotel in Bajara Hills.

The next day on May 7, Rahul Gandhi will leave Taj Krishna at 12;30 pm and will reach Sanjeevaiah Park in Khairatabad at 12:50 pm. He will pay tributes to former CM Damodaram Sanjeevaiah on his 50th death anniversary.

Later, he will hold a meeting with 200 leaders at Gandhi Bhavan and participate in a photo session with Digital Membership Enrollers. Post that, he will attend a lunch meeting with the families of Telangana martyrs. After this, He will be flying back to Delhi at 5:50 pm.

