Rahul Gandhi Takes A Dig At Centre Over Covid19 Vaccination

Congress leader and opposition minister, Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the central government over the Covid19 vaccination drive. The immunization drive saw an epic high in a single day with more doses administered. Gandhi shared a graph on Twitter and said that this event is now over.

He shared a graph on Twitter that showed the trend in the last 10 days. It is as per the data from the CoWin app. It shows a decline after the record high.

On Friday, the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, India administered a record 2.5 crore dose in a single day. Gandhi shared details of this and said that the event is now over and it was only for a single day.