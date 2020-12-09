Pulwama Encounter: 3 Terrorists Killed

During an encounter that took place at Kashmir’s Pulwama, three terrorists from Al-Badr group were killed. According to the reports, the police, CRPF and Army joined forces to carry out this operation upon receiving intelligence reports on sighting of terrorist activities at Tiken village in Pulwama.

This operation took place on Wednesday (9 Dec). Police have said that all the three terrorists belonged to the Pakistani Islamic terrorist group Al-Badr.

The names and other information on the terrorists have not been made public. The gunfight broke out between these groups. During the firing, the militants were killed and along with it, one civilian was injured as well. Also two of the members from the police side were shot as well.