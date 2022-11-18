Pet's Got Talent Show: Know More

Bangalore: Continuing the tradition of celebrations, pet care brand Zigly partnered with Pet Fed, India’s biggest carnival for pets and pet lovers. Post two years of muted celebration, the carnival is back with its annual edition in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore from 19th November.

To ensure a fun-filled environment for pets during the Pet Fed event, the brand will host ‘Zigly Pet’s Got Talent Show’, where the dog & hooman duo will showcase talent or cool tricks. With a dedicated play zone for cats and dogs respectively and an independent agility ring for more activities, the brand will showcase a range of products and services to help pet lovers make better choices for their fur babies. Other hosts of activities will include games, music, celebrity interaction, distribution of gifts and more for the pets and pet lovers, pet parents to let their hair down.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Ambarish Sikarwar, Business Head, Zigly said, “Pets are humanizing, and we want to encourage more pet lovers to celebrate pets. Pet Fed as a platform gave us an opportunity to extend our reach to not just pet parents but also, to those who don’t have pets but want to love and celebrate their presence. As a brand, our focus is to strengthen the connection between pets and pet parenting, and harness innovative offerings for a larger impact on the communities with our best-in-class pet care products and services.

A paradise for furry friends, Zigly is all-things pet. With the concept of all things to do with ‘Pet Care’ under one roof, the brand takes care of health, nutrition, style, and training essentials for our furry loved one. The company offers the widest range of pet care products such as food, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, accessories, toys along with a specially designed clothing line - for dogs, cats, and other pets. There is also a dedicated section for pet services including grooming, spa, salon, consultation, pathology, vaccination, and pet treatments.