Petrol Touches Rs 96 In Mumbai, Hiked For The 9th Time In A Straight Day

The cost of petrol now stands at Rs 89.54 per litre in Delhi, but in Mumbai, it has touched Rs 96 for the first time. In Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Patna, and Thiruvananthapuram petrol prices have crossed Rs 90.

On Wednesday oil marketing companies (OMCs) once again hiked petrol and diesel prices across the country. Petrol and diesel rates have been increased by roughly 25 paise each; Fuel prices have been hiked for the 9th time in a straight day.

Over the past nine days, Diesel rates have also seen a sharp rise. It is now retailing at Rs 79.95 per litre in New Delhi. Except for Delhi and Chandigarh, Diesel rates have crossed Rs 80 in most parts of the country. In Kolkata, the price of diesel now is Rs 83.54 per litre, while in Mumbai it nearly touched Rs 87. For the first time, it has also crossed Rs 85 in Chennai.

In Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar and Hanumangarh, diesel rates have already breached the Rs 90-mark. In many other cities in the state, diesel rates are on the verge of touching Rs 90 per litre. In Madhya Pradesh also the same rates continue.

Petrol and diesel rates in the country have increased well over Rs 2 per litre each. The reason behind the increase in fuel prices in India is the firming of global crude oil rates. Global crude oil rates have mostly crossed $60 per barrel and expected to rise further as demand gets stronger. These along with high fuel taxes in India have pushed the fuel rates to a higher level.

The citizens, as well as the opposition parties in the country, have criticized the government for the hike in prices of fuel. And also chances of a reduction of central taxes on fuel are unlikely at the moment.