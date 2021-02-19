Petrol Prices At Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai

NewDelhi: Petrol and diesel prices soared on Friday after rates were hiked continuously on the 11 days. Even the South Indian States have a drastic rise in the petrol price. Petrol Prices At Hyderabad is Rs93.78, Bangalore it is Rs 92.21, Chennai it is Rs 92.35 as of today.

The petrol price is Rs 90.19 in Delhi per litre, while in Mumbai it has reached Rs 96.62. Petrol price has crossed Rs 90 in many cities and crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

In Delhi, petrol price was increased by 31 paise per litre and diesel by 33 paise a litre. With this, the petrol price in Delhi has crossed the Rs 90-mark to settle at Rs 90.19 a litre, while diesel price has reached Rs 80.60 a litre.