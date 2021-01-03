Oxford COVID-19 Vaccine, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Get Final Approval By Drug Regulator, Will Be India's First Vaccines

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) provided Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to two vaccines in India. The announcement was made earlier today. First was Covishield by Oxford-AstraZeneca and manufactured by Serum Institute of India and another one to get EUA was Covaxin by Bharat Biotech.

There were multiple COVID-19 vaccines developed by different manufacturers but these two were given EUA first. DCGI’s Doctor V.G. Somani confirmed that, “Vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech are granted permission for restricted use in emergency situations.”

Bharat Biotech is a Hyderabad-based vaccine firm and Serum Institute of India is a Pune based immunobiological drugs manufacturer. Both Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech submitted their reports and necessary data regarding the trail runs. After going through the data, DCGI provided EUA.

"We'll never approve anything if there is slightest of safety concern. The vaccines are 100 percent safe," added Dr. Somani during a press conference.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude and congratulated the scientists on their hard work and achievement. “A decisive turning point to strengthen a spirited fight! DCGI granting approval to vaccines of Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators,” posted the PM on his twitter handle.

He added, Indians will be proud to know that both the vaccines that were granted Emergency Use are Made in India. “It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfill the dream of an ‘Aatmanirbhar’ Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion,” read the tweet.

The PM extended his gratitude towards everyone who gave their everything in this fight against Coronavirus. Everyone including the doctors, medical staff, scientists, police personnel, sanitation workers and all Corona warriors for the outstanding work.

These vaccines will have to be stored between 2-8 degree celsius temperature and administered in two doses.