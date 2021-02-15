Nurse Loots Couple After Giving Them Fake COVID Vaccine In Meerpet

An aged couple Kuntala Laxman (80) and his spouse Kasthuri (70), lived alone in Meerpet. Anusha was an old tenant of them, who now moved on to live in the neighboring colony. Anusha claimes she is a nurse but actually, she is a nursing student. Even though she did not reside at the couple's house she was in constant touch with them.

Because she was a nurse she made them believe that she can get the COVID-19 vaccine to their place. The aged couple being well advanced in age wanted to take the vaccine, be it for the safety of not getting affected by the virus.

Anusha made them have confidence in her and gave them a sleeping injection instead of the COVID-19 vaccine. She said they may sleep for few minutes, and made them take a rest. She meanwhile ran away with their jewelry and different valuables. Ms. Kasthuri said Anusha advised them to take the medicine as it is a COVID-19 vaccine, and it is totally free.

In the late hours of Saturday, they informed the police in regards to the incident, who found out that Anusha injected the couple with a sedative. 10 tolas of gold have been reported missing from the victim's house. Police are in the work of catching Anusha, a nursing student who worked earlier as an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife.