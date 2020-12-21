No New Year Parties In Bengaluru, Karnataka Bans Celebrations In Pubs

Due to the risk of COVID-19 states like Karnataka have put a ban on New Year celebrations. Any celebration that involves mass gatherings will not be allowed. This includes a celebration ban on pubs, clubs, restaurants and other crowded places. However, they can continue their regular operations.

The Karnataka Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar issued an order, earlier last week. “Keeping in mind public health, there is a need to celebrate Christmas and New Year in a simple and meaningful way. In the wake of this, mass parties have been banned across the state at public places, establishments and places where large crowds gather without maintaining social distancing,” read the order.

The order had also suggested people not to indulge in handshakes or hugging and contribute their part in order to avoid the spread of coronavirus. Even the authorities at the churches have been advised to avoid large gatherings and ensure social distancing is maintained all the time.

Any kind of mass gathering parties at the clubs, pubs and restaurants are prohibited. The ban will be from December 30 to January 2. These places can however continue with their regular daily activities while maintaining social distancing. Gathering on streets during this time is also prohibited. The police in the state have been advised to take measures to ensure this.

"All public celebrations are banned on streets like MG Road, Church Street, Brigade Road and Koramangala in Bengaluru where people in large numbers gather on New Year's Eve. Celebrations at pubs and restaurants have also been banned,” said BBMP Commissioner Manjunatha Prasad.

Only green crackers will be allowed for celebrations.