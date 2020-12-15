Nitin Gadkari On Farmers Protest, Said Farmers Will Get Justice; Shall Listen To Their Suggestions

Addressing the ongoing farmers protest, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that the Government is ready to listen to the farmers. They will accept all the suggestions that these farmers have and will take decisions that are in interest of the farmers.

He said that "Farmers should come and understand these laws. Our government is dedicated to farmers and is ready to accept all good suggestions given by them. There will not be any injustice with farmers in our government."

Gadkari added that they will help the farmers in understanding everything. "It will take some time. Our government will convince the farmers, explain and find a way through dialogue.”

He also took a dig at the opposition party, said they are trying to mislead the farmers. "There are some elements who are trying to misguide farmers by misusing this protest. This is wrong. Farmers should try to understand the three laws," he added.

Gadkari suggested that there is a need for communication between centre and farmers. He said through dialogue and proper communication, they can avoid any miscommunication.

The Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister suggested the farmers to have a conversation with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. They can discuss all the laws with him and clear any doubts as well.

Later Gadkari also said that "Right now Agriculture and Commerce Ministers are engaged in dialogue with farmers. If I am told to talk to farmers, I will definitely talk to them.”

Farmers all over India have gathered in Delhi. The farmers' protest has been going on for weeks now. They are protesting against the three new farm laws that were passed in parliament earlier this year.