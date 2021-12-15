Newsmakers on Twitter in 2021
The 2021 Twitter trends are in, and singing great Lata Mangeshkar and Oscar-winning music master AR Rahman are at the top of the list of the most tweeted-about Indian musicians. Not only that, but BTS are among the top tweeted artists in India, where the Korean boy band has dominated music talks. The tweets from the K-pop group have also received the most retweets and likes this year.
Here are the newsmakers of 2021. The most tweeted, liked and talked about music artists of 2021.
#OnlyOnTwitter 2021: Top tweets in Music
Most retweeted tweet in music: BTS
Most liked tweet in music: BTS
Most Tweeted hashtags in music in 2021
1. #BTS
2. #BBMAsTopSocial
3. #iHeartAwards
4. #BLACKPINK
5. #ENHYPEN
Most Tweeted-about songs of the year
1. #BTS_butter
2. #PermissionToDance
3. #Dynamite
4. #MyUniverse
5. #Dont_fight_the_feeling
In most categories, in fact in all of them, it is Kpop boyband BTS that has topped the list. They are the most talked about musical artist of 2021.
#OnlyOnTwitter: Most Tweeted about music artists in 2021
1. BTS (@BTS_twt)
2. Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata)
3. AR Rahman (@arrahman)
4. Taylor Swift (@taylorswit13)
5. Armaan Malik (@ArmaanMalik22)