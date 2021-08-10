NEP Implementation in Karnataka: Admission Module To Be Released On August 23

On Monday, Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan shared that the National Educational Policy (NEP) – 2020 will come into effect for 2021-22. The module for it will be launched on August 23.

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Monday that the admission module to be followed under the NEP would be launched on Aug. 23. An order for the implementation of the National Educational Policy (NEP) – 2020 with effect from the current academic year (2021-22) was launched recently.

The Unified University and College Management System (UUCMS) will take care of the admission of the students. The admission module and information regarding major subjects, minor subjects, core electives, vocational training, and other topics will be available to all colleges in State private colleges and aided or other government colleges.

After attending a meeting with Vice-Chancellors on the decision of a new curriculum under the new policy, the Minister held a press conference. To design the curriculum for first-year undergraduate and postgraduate levels, the Minister announced the formation of 32 subject-specific and faculty-specific committees. It will be ready by October.

The language will be compulsory for the students. The Minister added that students will have to learn Kannada in degree programs for two years, Apart from that, they will also have the option of choosing another language that they want to learn.