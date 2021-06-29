Mumbai’s Universal Business School's International Case Study Writing Workshop For B School Professors

Mumbai’s Universal Business School (UBS), known as one of the most innovative B Schools in the country, organised a first of its kind virtual case study writing workshop especially for professors and research scholars from reputed academic institutions across five Asian countries in June 2021.

Dr C Ramakrishna, Executive Director, Association of Management Development Institutions in South Asia (AMDISA) inaugurated the workshop. Universal Case Research Centre’s advisory board members Prof Richard McCraken, Director of The Case Centre, UK; Dr Alkis Thrassou, Professor of Marketing at the University of Nicosia, Cyprus and Prof. Munawwar Ahmed, Head of MBSC Case Centre at the Prince Mohammad Bin Salman College of Business & Entrepreneurship, Saudi Arabia graced the occasion with their presence.

Launched in February this year, Universal Case Research Centre is a not-for-profit initiative of UBS, India that works in the area of research, case writing, industry-academia collaboration and teaching methods in business education. The Centre is focussing on Indian and Asian case studies in areas such as business, operations, innovation, finance, marketing, organisation culture, ethics, family-owned business, social enterprises, corporate governance, and e-commerce.

Dr Asha Bhatia, Director- Universal Case Research Centre shares, “The primary objective of this case study writing workshop was to train high potential faculty and researchers on case writing methodology and help them develop confidence and skills necessary for writing quality case studies that can be used in classrooms.”

Tarun Anand, Founder and Chairman of, UBS believes that the case study method of teaching in higher education management programs has helped students and teachers to achieve learning objectives along with achieving higher student engagement.

“Management educators and corporate trainers find it difficult to source appropriate case studies on emerging sectors and emerging complex business which is available among the current portfolio of publishers or is limited due to huge cost implications. This kind of workshop is an endeavour to develop a case writing culture in Indian B schools,” shares Mr Anand.

While talking about his experience Prof. Moinak Kanungo, faculty from the University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh shares, “It was wonderful to know all the other case stories from the subcontinent. Writing a story is a skill that I have developed during this workshop. I used to write short stories for kids but not for business students. And that is a new avenue that I have explored through this course.”

The workshop explored various key aspects such as barriers and benefits of case study writing; skills of a case study writer; different types of case studies; how to conduct case interviews; case studies for management research, problem-solving, industry-specific cases and so on.