MET Forecast For AP Telangana: Thunderstorm, Rains Likely

The meteorological department has announced that thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur in the districts of Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool of Telangana during the next 24 hours.

MET stated in a weather bulletin that a thunderstorm with gusty winds (30-40kmph) along with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) &Yanam. As per the weather forecast, this climate may continue till April 11.

Dry weather is likely to prevail in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema during the next five days, the bulletin said. Hailstorms occurred at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district of Telangana during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall occurred at isolated places in Telangana and dry weather prevailed in Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam and Rayalaseema during the same period. The highest maximum temperature of 40.3 degree Celsius and 42 degree Celsius was recorded at Kurnool of Rayalaseema and Adilabad of Telangana on Tuesday, the bulletin added.

