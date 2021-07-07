Meet Moj, India’s #1 Short Video App

India is an abundantly talented nation with creativity flowing from every little street, every household, and every family. But, how does a nation with a billion-plus population find means to showcase its creativity? There are only limited platforms and a handful of reality shows that cater to dance, music, cooking, or even adventure! Only a few hundred get to showcase their talents, while it takes the spotlight away from the people who cannot explore the opportunities despite possessing unique skills and talents.

In July 2020, a short video app Moj was launched that was tailored to suit the needs of the millennials and Gen Z. The app quickly became a hit amongst the youth to express themselves creatively and freely and entertaining the entire nation with their talents. Powered with creative tools, editing capabilities, innovative lenses, and filters Moj, enables its community to create short-form video content of up to 60 seconds.

Now after a year, Moj has been leading the space as the #1 Indian short video app with 120 million monthly active users, who on average spend 34 minutes daily on the platform. 18 million creators put over 75 million videos on Moj every month and the videos get over 90 billion views.

Artists from across the country are showcasing their talent, channelling their creativity on the platform, and building a community. Moj was one of the first Indian companies to partner with Snap Inc. (operators of Snapchat) and bring innovative AR lenses to the Indian netizens. With over 160 such lenses, this integration allowed Moj creators to enhance their content through these lenses. The app also boasts thousands of stickers and magical emoticons for selfies.

Music plays an important role in content creation, be it for lip sync, dance, acting, comedy, etc. Moj has a partnership with every leading music label and has the largest music library with 180K licensed songs. This helps the creator community on Moj to make original, exclusive videos that are synced with the music’s beat.

Apart from being a one-stop shop to display your talent, Moj is also the ultimate destination for entertainment as it gives its community an endless supply of videos to watch with just a ‘Swipe Up’. Moj’s recommendation engine suggests personalized content for every user. The entertaining videos on the platform range from dance, comedy, vlogs, food, sports, DIY, nature, and much more specific to users’ interests and preferences.

Due to the reach that the app enjoys with the audience, reality shows like Big Boss and movies such as Coolie no 1 and Laxmii and brands like Tinder and Fanta have collaborated with them in the past. Moj has also given its creators a fair chance by organizing a VJ hunt in south India and is celebrating its first anniversary by organizing a nationwide #MojSuperstarHunt for all its creators.