Hyderabad: The Directorate of Distance Education (DDE), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has waived off exam fee for first semester backlog papers of BA, B.Sc (MPC & BZC), BCom and MA Arabic of distance mode 2019 batch.

According to Prof. Mohd. Razaullah Khan, Director I/c, exam forms without any fee can be submitted online at manuu.edu.in from April 14 to May 4, 2022.