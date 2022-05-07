MANUU Signs MoU With IIMC, Delhi For Strengthening Research In Urdu Journalism

HYDERABAD: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India's premier Journalism Institute - Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi for sharing of knowledge, resources and research activities.

The MoU was signed today by Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, MANUU and Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi, Director General, IIMC in a formal ceremony held at IIMC.

While welcoming the MoU, Prof. Ainul Hasan stressed the need to focus on the cluster system where two institutions can run joint programmes and offer joint degrees. He hoped that the IIMC and MANUU would definitely think in this direction. He assured that the MANUU would ensure every possible help in any such endeavour.

Prof. Sanjay Dwivedi in his address said that MoU would help the IIMC Urdu students to pursue their masters in journalism and mass communication at MANUU. Though Urdu media has a global presence, it needs to expand its horizon more on the digital world. Translation can also play a key role in it.

Prof. S K Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, MANUU described the MoU as a historic step to promote Urdu Journalism in India. MANUU Students will be largely benefitted, he hoped.

Prof. Ehtesham Ahmed Khan, Dean, School of Mass Communication & Journalism, MANUU, Prof Govind Singh, Dean Academics, IIMC, Prof. Pramod Kumar, HoD, Department of Urdu Journalism, IIMC, Ms Ruchika Kem, Regional Director, Delhi Regional Centre, MANUU and other faculty members were also present on the occasion.

The MoU will benefit both organizations mutually. They will identify and invite faculty members from both parties to participate in academic and/or research programmes and will also exchange faculty members for training/capacity building.