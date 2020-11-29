Man Who Went To Support Protesting Farmers In Delhi Burnt Alive In Car Fire

DELHI: The farmers protest in Delhi has been going on for days now. Many people are also volunteering to help the farmers in their time of need. Janak Raj, a 55-year-old man who had come from Punjab in order to stand with the farmers in this protest, died on Saturday (28 Nov), night. He was burnt alive as the car he was sleeping in, caught fire.

Janak Raj is a worker in Punjab. He repairs tractors. He lives in Dhanolua village in Barnala district. Raj had gone to Delhi so as to support the farmers in their protest and also repair the tractors which these farmers used. The incident took place near Bahadurgarh. After a long day of work, Raj decided to sleep in the car itself. But the car caught fire.

Janak Raj will be remembered and his name will be present when we talk about the Farmers movement, said Shiromani Akali Dal.

Many farmers are protesting in Delhi against the new farming laws. They are entering the capital city in order to gain the attention of the central government. Many leaders from different farming unions have joined and planned the protest.