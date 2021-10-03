Mamata Wins Bhabanipur With Over 58K Votes

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee won the Bhabanipur by-election by a margin of around 58,000 votes. It’s a defeat for the BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal, although she did mention that Mamata failed to mark the 1 lakh vote margin that she so confidently promised to.

This election was especially a crucial one for Banerjee as her West Bengal CM seat depended on it. After losing the Nandigram assembly elections to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, she demanded re-election in Bhabanipur. Now her win here comes as a relief as she gets to retain chief ministership in Bengal.

The polling took place on Thursday (30 Sept) in Bhabanipur, Jangipur, and Samserganj assembly constituencies and saw a voter turnout of 57%. 24 companies of central forces were at the counting centers. Also, CCTV cameras were put up. The counting was done in several rounds. Total of 21 rounds for Bhabanipur, 24 rounds for the Jangipur constituency, and 26 rounds for Samserganj.

After 21 rounds, the situation was such: Mamata Banerjee (TMC): 84,709 votes and Priyanka Tibrewal (BJP): 26,320 votes.

Following Banerjee’s win, the TMC workers and supporters celebrated outside her residence in Kolkata. The CM thanked everyone who voted for her. She acknowledged getting fewer votes back in 2016 but was happy that now finally the people of Bhabanipur put trust in her.