Mahashivaratri 2021: Devotees Throng Shiva Temples in Telugu States

Kurnool / East Godavari: On the occasion of the Maha Shivaratri festival, all the Shiva temples in the Telugu states have been flooded by people. Devotees in large numbers are flocking the places of worship.

The darshan in Srisailam started at 2 am. Pagalankarana will be done for Srisailam Mallanna at 10 pm, followed by Brahmotsava Kalyanam for Swamy and Ammavaru.

Chittoor: Devotees are allowed to visit Srikalahasti from dawn till dusk. Devotees lined up in long queues for darshan since early morning. A grand short darshan was arranged at the Srikalahasti temple.

Guntur: Shivaratri celebrations are in full swing at Amaravati, the Pancharamakshetram. A huge number of devotees visited the temple seeking darshan of Amaralingeswara Swamy.

Vijayawada: Devotees flocked Saiva temples on the occasion of Mahashivaratri. Devotees took a holy dip at the ghats in the Krishna river basins and lined up at the old Shiva temple, Yanamalakuduru Shiva temple, Vedadri, Mutyalu and other famous shrines to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva. Devotees also performed special pujas on the festive occasion.

Adilabad: Shiva temples in the joint Adilabad district are buzzing with devotees on the occasion of the Mahashivaratri festival. Scores of devotees performed special pujas to Lord Shiva. On this occasion, milk and other things are offered to Lord Shiva and special rituals performed.

