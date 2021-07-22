Maharashtra: Torrential Rains Cause Massive Floods in Konkan's Chiplun, Thousands Feared Trapped

The Indian Meteorological Department recently issued a red alert in Mumbai, indicating heavy rains at isolated places in the city. On Sunday and Monday, several areas of Mumbai along with its neighboring districts like Thane, Palghar, and Raigad witnessed heavy rains. The city is struggling to cope with these rains.

Starting Wednesday, the rains have been non-stop in Mumbai. Chiplun, Mahad, Kolhapur, and other regions are suffering more. It can be called a flood as the water level is too high and the pressure also has increased.

The situation has gotten so worse than it is now leading to casualties. According to the sources, at least one person has died due to an accident caused by the rain. Many have relocated to the safe zone. Around 5,000 locals have shifted but the fear is that many are still trapped. The rescue is on and teams are trying to find all those trapped at places due to the rain.

People are sharing images and videos. You can see two-wheelers and even four-wheelers floating everywhere. Houses were destroyed and damaged. Many relocated before the situation got worse, but few couldn’t. They are said to be trapped in their homes.

Rescue operations are underway but it has become difficult to carry them out properly as the rain is heavy and tides have just added to it.